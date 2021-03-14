Packers' Updated Salary Cap for 2021 After Aaron Jones' $48M Contract

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Aaron Jones is staying put.

The running back's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Jones will re-sign with the Green Bay Packers for four years and $48 million. The contract features a $13 million signing bonus.

"Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay," Rosenhaus said.

According to Spotrac, Green Bay's salary cap as of Sunday is at $185.1 million.

Jones was a Pro Bowler last season with 1,104 rushing yards, 355 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns while helping lead the Packers to an NFC North title and the NFC Championship Game. It was the second consecutive season the UTEP product surpassed the 1,000-rushing yard mark for a Packers squad that reached the conference title game.

There is no questioning the 26-year-old's talent, and he is still in his prime.

Still, a four-year deal at this point is at least somewhat surprising from Green Bay's perspective even if Rosenhaus said he could have signed somewhere else. After all, the Packers selected AJ Dillon with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He also looked to have plenty of potential while averaging 5.3 yards per carry during his rookie season and is someone who could have anchored the team's rushing attack if Jones signed elsewhere.

Dillon will likely remain behind Jones for the foreseeable future following this deal, although it could be more of a split backfield as Dillon becomes more experienced.