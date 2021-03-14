    Richard Sherman Linked to Cowboys, Raiders, Jets Ahead of 2021 NFL Free Agency

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021
    San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are among the teams expected to pursue Richard Sherman in free agency.

    Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cited those three teams as possibilities because of Sherman's past relationships with people on the respective coaching staffs. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was Sherman's defensive coordinator in San Francisco the last three seasons, while Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn previously coached Sherman in Seattle.

    The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

    Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

    On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.

    With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.

    For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's worst landing spot for every top free agent.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

