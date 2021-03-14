Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: 'Ship Has Sailed' for Bears, QB on New Contract

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky are seemingly headed for an amicable divorce.

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote the Bears' "plan" is to allow Trubisky to leave in free agency and address their quarterback concerns via free agency or trade.

"We're told the door is open slightly, but a source said the ship has sailed for both parties," Graziano and Fowler wrote.



Trubisky is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Bears declined their fifth-year option on his rookie contract and chose to use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson.

