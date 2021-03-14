    Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: 'Ship Has Sailed' for Bears, QB on New Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The Saints now 21-9. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky are seemingly headed for an amicable divorce.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote the Bears' "plan" is to allow Trubisky to leave in free agency and address their quarterback concerns via free agency or trade. 

    "We're told the door is open slightly, but a source said the ship has sailed for both parties," Graziano and Fowler wrote.

    Trubisky is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the Bears declined their fifth-year option on his rookie contract and chose to use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ

      Bears are going to shoot their shot at Wilson who is 'intrigued by' Chicago's offensive system and market (ESPN)

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag

      Bears WR has 'zero plans' to sign the franchise tag in the 'immediate future' (ESPN)

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro Day Action 📈

      Pro days are more important than ever this season and these NFL prospects have already impressed ➡️

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro Day Action 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Prospects Moving Up Boards After Pro Day Action 📈

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Move Every Team Can Make 🙌

      What each NFL organization should do to fill needs in free agency

      Best Move Every Team Can Make 🙌
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Move Every Team Can Make 🙌

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report