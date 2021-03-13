    Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Card on Pace for Record Auction Price

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2000, file photo, New England Patriots backup quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Brady grew from a sixth-round draft choice into one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hears Brady's appeal of a four-game suspension for using deflated footballs in the AFC championship game. How will that affect Brady's legacy? (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Tom Brady is on his way to setting another record without even taking the field.  

    As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enjoys his offseason as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, one of his rookie trading cards is close to breaking the $2 million mark in an online auction. 

    The card being sold through Lelands.com is an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Card in near mint-mint condition and the bidding has already surged past $1.7 million with 20 days left in the auction. 

    Here's how Lelands describes the lot:

    "To celebrate Brady's greatness, we are proud to offer his ultimate rookie card: the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card. The card was submitted to Beckett by Lelands and was encapsulated and graded NM-MT+ 8.5 with an autograph grade of 9. The card has sub-grades of centering 9.5; corners 8.5; edges 8.5; and surface 8. Numbered #99/100. We feel the autograph compares favorably for eye appeal and signature strength with any other graded 10 on the market, if not better than other 10's we have seen. This card was purchased on eBay over a decade ago and has been tucked away in a private collection since then."

    More than 60 bids have been placed since the auction opened at $75,000 and it didn't take long for the price to surge. 

    One of Brady's cards already sold for $1.32 million at auction on March 4. By the time the Lelands auction ends, he'll have shattered his own benchmark. 

    Just another day in the life of the greatest quarterback of all time. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Watch the FCF Playoffs 🍿

      First round of Fan-Controlled Football’s playoffs is going down right now on Twitch ➡️

      Watch the FCF Playoffs 🍿
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watch the FCF Playoffs 🍿

      Twitch.tv
      via Twitch.tv

      Jordan Poyer Speaks on Alcohol Use

      Bills safety Jordan Poyer shares on IG that he decided to quit drinking one year ago today, talks about alcohol use 📸

      Jordan Poyer Speaks on Alcohol Use
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jordan Poyer Speaks on Alcohol Use

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Bears Save $23M in Salary-Cap Space 👀

      CHI converting Khalil Mack's, Eddie Jackson's and Cody Whitehair’s salaries to signing bonuses before free agency (Schefter)

      Bears Save $23M in Salary-Cap Space 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears Save $23M in Salary-Cap Space 👀

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Chargers Release Casey Hayward

      LA is releasing the veteran Pro Bowl CB after five seasons

      Report: Chargers Release Casey Hayward
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Chargers Release Casey Hayward

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report