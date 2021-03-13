Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Card on Pace for Record Auction Price

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tom Brady is on his way to setting another record without even taking the field.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback enjoys his offseason as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, one of his rookie trading cards is close to breaking the $2 million mark in an online auction.

The card being sold through Lelands.com is an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Card in near mint-mint condition and the bidding has already surged past $1.7 million with 20 days left in the auction.

Here's how Lelands describes the lot:

"To celebrate Brady's greatness, we are proud to offer his ultimate rookie card: the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Rookie Autograph card. The card was submitted to Beckett by Lelands and was encapsulated and graded NM-MT+ 8.5 with an autograph grade of 9. The card has sub-grades of centering 9.5; corners 8.5; edges 8.5; and surface 8. Numbered #99/100. We feel the autograph compares favorably for eye appeal and signature strength with any other graded 10 on the market, if not better than other 10's we have seen. This card was purchased on eBay over a decade ago and has been tucked away in a private collection since then."

More than 60 bids have been placed since the auction opened at $75,000 and it didn't take long for the price to surge.

One of Brady's cards already sold for $1.32 million at auction on March 4. By the time the Lelands auction ends, he'll have shattered his own benchmark.

Just another day in the life of the greatest quarterback of all time.