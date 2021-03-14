Steelers' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

3 of 4

Center

Maurkice Pouncey has been the center in Pittsburgh for a decade. Save the 2013 season where he only played in one game, he's started at least 13 games every season. Given the rapport he and Roethlisberger developed in that time, it's going to be important for the Steelers to find a new center who can learn the system and anchor the interior.

The team did sign B.J. Finney already, but he didn't play a single offensive snap last year with the Bengals or Seahawks.

The Steelers offensive line as a whole needs improvement. Overall, they were 17th in PFF's final offensive line rankings but 31st in run blocking.

Offensive Tackle

Keeping with the theme here, offensive tackle is going to be a big question mark. Alejandro Villanueva is likely to hit the market. Spotrac projects he will earn a contract worth $16.6 million a year, which is too rich for his current team.

Matt Feiler's potential departure takes away one option. He played both guard and tackle in his time with Pittsburgh but could also be leaving. Ditto for Zach Banner. That leaves Chukwuma Okorafor as the only definite thing coming back at either tackle spot.

Running Back

The Steelers running game has been abysmal in recent years. The Steelers are putting a lot on Roethlisberger. He had the third-most passing attempts in the league despite missing a game at the end of the season.

Part of that is the offensive line, but part of it is James Conner hasn't been explosive either. He was 30th in the league in yards after contact. Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. haven't done much to inspire confidence they can take over for the soon-to-be free agent. They both averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry.

The Steelers are going to have to add new blood to the running back room. While this is likely to end up being in the form of a draft pick, there are still some free agents they could look at it in the third or fourth wave of signings.