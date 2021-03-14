Eagles' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

By restructuring several contracts and planning to cut ties with numerous veterans, the Philadelphia Eagles have been working to clear cap space so far this offseason. Still, they're not in a position to be big spenders when free agency begins this week.

Instead, Philadelphia is more likely to pursue free agents who will help fill its needs at a lower cost. Free agency is set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, with the legal tampering period starting Monday. The latter is when teams can begin to negotiate with players on the free-agent market.

With the league's salary cap set at $182.5 million, the Eagles are currently $8.6 million over the limit, according to Spotrac. Still, that's a much better spot than they were in earlier in the offseason, and they should be able to keep clearing space so they can add to their team during free agency.

Here's a last-minute guide for Philadelphia's top storylines as it enters free agency.