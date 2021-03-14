49ers' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers failed to follow their 2019 Super Bowl campaign with a playoff appearance in 2020. This was largely because of injuries, though, and the 49ers should have a realistic chance to rebound in 2021.

Many of last year's injured players—like Chase Young and Jimmy Garoppolo—will be back, as will head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. However, San Francisco will have work to do in free agency to retain key contributors and strengthen its roster. That work will officially begin with the opening of free agency Wednesday—though the legal contact window will begin two days earlier.

The good news for the 49ers is that while some needs must be addressed, the team isn't looking at a major overhaul. San Francisco won't need to load up on notable free agents to be considered a winner in free agency.

Here, you'll find a quick refresher on the 49ers' biggest needs, most notable free agents, potential targets and cap situation.