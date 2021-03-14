Browns' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

3 of 4

Defensive End

There are times when it feels like the Browns are putting a Bobby Boucher-esque expectation on Myles Garrett. He's expected to win the game himself on defense.

Olivier Vernon stepped up to lighten that load at times last season. But seven of his nine sacks came in three games last year. Garrett is one of the best pass-rushers in the league, but to get the most out of him, the Browns have to pair him with another guy who can consistently win the one-on-one matchups their best player creates.

This could be addressed in the draft, but the free agents available would make a bigger impact sooner. The Browns can't afford to wait on development in this area.

Cornerback

Assuming a long-term deal is reached with Denzel Ward eventually, the Browns have one outside cornerback spot filled for the foreseeable future. Who will start opposite Ward is a question the Browns must have an answer to before next season.

As the Browns look to play their nickel and dime packages more, the question of an inside corner is important too. Last season, Mitchell was the main starter on the outside and Kevin Johnson manned the slot position.

Neither played well enough to be high on the Browns' priority list, but they need to find real answers to who will replace them. Greedy Williams missed the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury, but they can't rely on him being 100 percent.

Linebacker

The Browns are at a point where they need to start thinking about the kind of teams they are going to have to beat in the playoffs. That's unfamiliar territory, but after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round, it's not outrageous.

That means figuring out ways to cover the likes of Travis Kelce in Kansas City, Mark Andrews in Baltimore and even someone like Mike Gesicki in Miami. That's not happening with the likes of B.J. Goodson and Malcolm Smith in the middle.

Again, this is a position that might wind up being addressed in the draft, but the Browns have to start putting more athleticism in the middle of the field.