The Most Overrated 2021 NFL Free Agents Available

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Hype has a way of spiraling out of control right before the doors to NFL free agency swing open.

Much of that is simply because the offseason is a time of eternal optimism for each of the 32 fanbases, and the 24-hour news cycle on social media provides a big assist.

But even certain names who were hyped a year ago have already faded quickly. Teddy Bridgewater, for example, wasn't the franchise savior for the Carolina Panthers, and Trae Waynes never even got on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. After one year with the Miami Dolphins, Kyle Van Noy is already back on the market.

The annual tradition will continue over the next year.

Past production that hints at an inability to match an inflated market price, shaky injury histories and potential departures from comfortable surroundings all help formulate the list of the most overrated remaining free agents on the 2021 market.