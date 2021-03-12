Chiefs Rumors: Mike Remmers Contract Discussed After Cutting Fisher, Schwartz

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have "been in discussions" about re-signing offensive tackle Mike Remmers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The news comes after the Chiefs released both of their starting tackles from the start of last season in Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.

Remmers started 10 games at right tackle for Kansas City last year after Schwartz went on injured reserve with a back injury. When Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, Remmers was moved to left tackle for the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per Rapoport, the 31-year-old "should have a market" if he decides to sign elsewhere.

Remmers had started every game he played over the previous five years with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, showcasing his versatility to play both tackle spots and even guard.

His value was on display during the regular season in 2020:

The Super Bowl display is still fresh on the minds of fans, however, with Patrick Mahomes under pressure all game long. Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett ran free most of the game and finished with one sack, six pressures and three quarterback knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Even if the Chiefs retain Remmers, they will likely still be in the market for a new left tackle this offseason.