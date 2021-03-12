Dez Bryant Says It 'Would Be Dope' to Play with DeAndre Hopkins for Cardinals

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent, has revealed the Arizona Cardinals are his dream destination for the 2021 NFL season.

"I think that would be dope being next to my boy D-Hop [DeAndre Hopkins], Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray," Bryant told TMZ Sports on Thursday. "I think they have a dope offense. I feel like they got a dope defense. I think they got a dope coach. ... If I had to choose, yeah, if that opportunity presented itself, I think I would take it."

The 32-year-old three-time Pro Bowl selection said a reunion with the Dallas Cowboys is also on his mind.

"I'll tell you this: If it was possible, of course I'd be open to it if it was possible," Bryant said.

Bryant signed with the Ravens' practice squad in late October and made his debut Nov. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, marking his first NFL appearance since December 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He made a limited impact for Baltimore, recording six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns across six regular-season games. He didn't make any catches in the team's two playoff contests.

The Oklahoma State product is no longer the dominant force he was during his prime with the Cowboys, when he registered three straight years of more than 1,200 yards and at least 12 touchdowns from 2012 through 2014, but he showed a continued ability to win against man coverage in the red zone.

"I feel like if you gonna play me one-on-one, I'm [gonna] win," Bryant told TMZ.

It's unclear whether the Cardinals have any interest in the 2014 First Team All-Pro selection, but it could depend on whether Larry Fitzgerald decides to retire. The Cardinals legend hasn't announced his plans for 2021, and general manager Steve Keim recently said the front office wasn't going to rush him into a final decision.

"I've said it a few times that you know he deserves that space," Keim told reporters. "At some point in time, I'm sure we'll talk to him here in the near future."

If Fitzgerald walks away, Arizona could be in the market for a third option at wideout to play alongside Hopkins and Kirk.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Radio in December he remained a supporter of Bryant following his departure from Dallas and was pleased to see him back in the NFL.

"Dez has an eternal light of good, and I mean that," Jones said. "Dez is an eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn't be happier to see him on the field."

The Cowboys don't have a pressing need for a wide receiver heading into 2021, though. Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb all remain under contract.

Bryant could still be a solid low-risk investment to play a niche role, but he may need to wait until closer to the season for the right fit to emerge in free agency given the strong receiver market this year.