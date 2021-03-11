Trevor Lawrence, Topps Announce Card Set with Designs by Brother, Sister-in-Law

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed an exclusive deal with Topps for a 50-card box set that will be released in April, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

Each of the 50 cards will have an original design, with 20 of them created by Chase and Brooke Lawrence, Trevor's brother and sister-in-law.

"I'm excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set," Lawrence said. "Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists, and it's special to collaborate with them on these custom designs."

Lawrence is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after finishing second in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past season.

An exclusive set like this could be worth quite a bit of money if Lawrence reaches expectations, especially with all trading cards on the rise in recent months.