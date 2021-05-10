Report: Colts, Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher Agree to 1-Year, $9.4M Contract

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher has agreed to a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Kansas City Chiefs released the 30-year-old along with their other starting tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, in March. Together, their departures freed up $18.3 million in salary-cap space with the salary cap falling from $198.2 million to $182.5 million in 2021.

Along with the cost-savings, the front office had to weigh what kind of return Fisher would provide on the field for the upcoming season.

The Central Michigan product was a Pro Bowler for the second time in 2020 but missed the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported the Colts "are estimating late September" for when Fisher will be fully healed from the injury.

However, the injury raises questions about how he'll perform when he gets back. Richard Sherman successfully overcame a major Achilles injury and made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2019, but Dez Bryant hasn't been so lucky.

The Chiefs couldn't really wait and see with Fisher due to his hefty salary and the fact that he was due to become a free agent in 2022.

Indianapolis, on the other hand, is better placed to take the gamble.

Fisher's upside is obvious. He has 117 appearances under his belt and proved himself to be one of the top offensive tackles in the league.

Injuries weren't a major problem prior to the Achilles tear, either. The 2013 No. 1 overall pick was sidelined for two games as a rookie and went five straight seasons without missing another game. A core muscle injury subsequently knocked him out for half the 2019 campaign.

Fisher's contract could prove to be a bargain if he makes a full comeback for the Colts.

The position was especially in need of an upgrade after left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January. The team didn't add a tackle in the draft until selecting Will Fries in the seventh round.

It likely means Fisher can be penciled in as the starter protecting the blindside of new quarterback Carson Wentz.

Unfortunately, the downside is equally obvious. An Achilles injury is especially problematic for a tackle since he needs to be able to move laterally very quickly in order to keep pass-rushers out of the pocket. It will become readily apparent if he has lost a step or two.

Indianapolis will have to wait a while to see whether the bet pays off.