Chiefs Release Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz; Both OL Won Super Bowl in 2020

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs released left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz Thursday.

Fisher, the 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick, was heading into the final year of his four-year, $48 million contract extension, but the release frees up $12 million in cap space for Kansas City, per Spotrac.

He suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship Game, causing him to miss the team's Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schwartz played just six games in 2020 before going on injured reserve with a back injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted how the injuries affected the team's decision:

The pair of moves will save the Chiefs a combined $18 million in cap space, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

These changes will still hurt on the field as each player helped anchor the offensive line in recent years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Fisher earned his second Pro Bowl selection this past year, while Schwartz was named first- or second-team All-Pro in four straight seasons from 2016-19 before his injury-shortened 2020. They each played every snap of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Both were injured for Super Bowl LV, and the absence was notable as Patrick Mahomes was pressured a record 29 times, per ESPN Stats & Info. The usually dominant offense was limited to just nine points in the loss.

Kansas City releasing the two tackles now creates significant holes on the offensive line going into 2021 for a team that still has title aspirations. With Mike Remmers also a free agent after filling in for both players last season, tackle becomes a major priority for the Chiefs this offseason.