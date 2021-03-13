NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2021: Tracking All the Latest Signings

0 of 6

Patric Schneider/Associated Press

After 2020 free agent Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team, there will be plenty of eyes on the 2021 free agency class.

This offseason might not have the most accomplished quarterback of all time, but there are still several big names available to help teams on both sides of the ball.

Pass-rushers represent the strength of the class with Shaquil Barrett, Bud Dupree, Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Trey Hendrickson, Carl Lawson and Jadeveon Clowney all available. The Arizona Cardinals already signed three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt after he was released by the Houston Texans.

Offensive linemen Trent Williams, Joe Thuney and Corey Linsley could represent significant upgrades for a lot of organizations this offseason.

There is no shortage of offensive playmakers either, with Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry among those who could switch teams.

While the quarterback market could move slower—especially with more eyes on trades this offseason—there are still intriguing options between Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Check out the latest signings around the league as this article will be updated throughout free agency.