NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2021: Tracking All the Latest SigningsMarch 13, 2021
NFL Free-Agent Tracker 2021: Tracking All the Latest Signings
After 2020 free agent Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team, there will be plenty of eyes on the 2021 free agency class.
This offseason might not have the most accomplished quarterback of all time, but there are still several big names available to help teams on both sides of the ball.
Pass-rushers represent the strength of the class with Shaquil Barrett, Bud Dupree, Matt Judon, Yannick Ngakoue, Trey Hendrickson, Carl Lawson and Jadeveon Clowney all available. The Arizona Cardinals already signed three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt after he was released by the Houston Texans.
Offensive linemen Trent Williams, Joe Thuney and Corey Linsley could represent significant upgrades for a lot of organizations this offseason.
There is no shortage of offensive playmakers either, with Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay, Will Fuller, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry among those who could switch teams.
While the quarterback market could move slower—especially with more eyes on trades this offseason—there are still intriguing options between Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Check out the latest signings around the league as this article will be updated throughout free agency.
Lions Add Josh Hill
The Detroit Lions announced the signing of free-agent tight end Josh Hill, who spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.
Hill reunites with new Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who spent the past five seasons as the Saints' associate head coach and tight ends coach.
The 30-year-old Idaho native, who caught 15 touchdowns in 117 games with New Orleans, will compete for reserve snaps behind starter T.J. Hockenson for Detroit in 2021.
Cam Newton Returns to Patriots
Cam Newton only threw eight touchdown passes across 15 appearances during his first season with the New England Patriots, but the 2015 NFL MVP is heading back for a second year with the Pats.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it's another one-year contract for Newton, who can earn a maximum of $13.6 million if he hits all of the incentive benchmarks.
The former Carolina Panthers star is penciled back in as the Patriots' starter for 2021, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the team adds some competition via free agency and the draft.
That said, Newton could be in line for a bounce-back year after an offseason where he can work to regain his rhythm as a pocket passer after two straight injury-plagued years at the end of his Panthers tenure led him to focus on rehab rather than on-field work.
Upgrading the playmakers around him would also go a long way to help the Pats' offense, which ranked 27th in points per game (20.4) in 2020.
Cowboys Lock Down Dak Prescott
One of the biggest stories of last offseason was set to become a major story this year, but the Cowboys ended all speculation by re-signing their franchise quarterback on a four-year deal.
Dak Prescott will reportedly make $160 million on the new contract with $126 million guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He will also have a no-trade clause and no-tag clause.
The 27-year-old played last season on the franchise tag and appeared set to do so again until a new deal was reached before the deadline.
An ankle injury limited Prescott to just five games in 2020, but he was on an incredible pace with 371.2 passing yards per game one year after totaling 4,902 passing yards for the season. The next task for the two-time Pro Bowler is getting the Cowboys back to the playoffs after the team fell short in each of the last two years.
Cardinals Sign J.J. Watt
J.J. Watt ended weeks worth of speculation about his future when he announced himself that he was joining the Arizona Cardinals.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran signed a two-year deal worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.
Watt asked for his release in February after 10 years with the Houston Texans, earning three Defensive Player of the Year awards with five first-team All-Pro selections in this stretch. Injuries slowed him down in recent seasons but he played all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 52 tackles, five sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Stephen Weatherly Signs with Vikings
Defensive end Stephen Weatherly returned to the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal after being released by the Carolina Panthers.
The deal will be worth $2.5 million, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.
The 26-year-old spent his first four seasons in Minnesota before joining Carolina as a free agent last offseason. He started nine games but didn't record a sack and was placed on injured reserve due to a finger injury.
Weatherly had six sacks combined in 2018-19 with the Vikings.
Lions Add WR Tyrell Williams
The Detroit Lions added some needed depth at receiver by signing veteran Tyrell Williams.
Field Yates of ESPN provided the contract details, noting the wideout will have $2 million guaranteed and can make up to $6.2 million through incentives.
Williams missed all of 2020 with a shoulder injury and was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders in February. He caught 42 passes in his first year with the team in 2019, adding 651 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The 29-year-old is best known for his four seasons with the Chargers, peaking in 2016 with 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns on 69 catches.