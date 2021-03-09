    Report: ESPN Agrees to 7-Year NHL Broadcast Contract, Obtains Stanley Cup Rights

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Stanley Cup Final is reportedly going to ESPN.

    According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, ESPN will become one of the NHL's media partners starting with the 2021-22 season after coming to terms on a seven-year deal. The contract will reportedly give the media company the rights to broadcast four Stanley Cup Finals between 2022 and 2028.

    It also provides streaming rights to Disney.

    ESPN will split the package with another media company, but which company that will be was not known at this time. Neither were the financial terms of the deal that will take the place of NBC's rights that will expire following the current season.

    NBC pays approximately $200 million per year for its exclusive rights in the United States.

    It signed its current agreement that is set to expire after the season in April 2011. The 10-year deal was the first one that nationally distributed all Stanley Cup playoff games to audiences in the United States.

    "This is the most significant U.S. media rights partnership in the League's history," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the time. "NBC Universal/Comcast is one of the most important, connected and ‘wired' media companies in the U.S., and as the potential of the NBC Sports Group is realized, the importance of our relationship will become more apparent to hockey fans and our business partners."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Unlike that NBC deal, this one will not be an exclusive one for ESPN.

    Related

      Report: ESPN Agrees to 7-Year NHL Broadcast Contract

      They have obtained Stanley Cup Rights as part of the deal

      Report: ESPN Agrees to 7-Year NHL Broadcast Contract
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Report: ESPN Agrees to 7-Year NHL Broadcast Contract

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Mickey Callaway. Jared Porter. @abbeymastracco says: Enough. How the sports industry can move the needle for gender equality in every workplace📲

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women
      NHL logo
      NHL

      It's Time for All Sports to Stand Up for Women

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Tom Wilson Suspended 7 Games

      NHL suspends Caps RW for hit on Bruins' Brandon Carlo in Friday's game

      Tom Wilson Suspended 7 Games
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Tom Wilson Suspended 7 Games

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Fans Honor Wayne Gretzky's Father

      Residents of Brantford, Ontario, took to the streets en masse on Saturday to pay their respects to Walter Gretzky

      Fans Honor Wayne Gretzky's Father
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Fans Honor Wayne Gretzky's Father

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report