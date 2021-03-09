    Aaron Jones Rumors: Packers RB Not Franchise-Tagged amid Contract Talks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers did not use the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    That will make him a free agent March 17, though Schefter added that the Packers are "attempting to re-sign him before he gets there."

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

