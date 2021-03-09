Aaron Jones Rumors: Packers RB Not Franchise-Tagged amid Contract Talks

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers did not use the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That will make him a free agent March 17, though Schefter added that the Packers are "attempting to re-sign him before he gets there."

