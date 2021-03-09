Bears' Updated Salary Cap for 2021 Season After Allen Robinson II Franchise Tag

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears used the franchise tag Tuesday to retain wide receiver Allen Robinson II for the 2021 NFL season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

His tag comes with a projected one-year, $17.88 million contract, according to Spotrac. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus provided a look at the salary-cap ramifications:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.