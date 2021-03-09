    Bears' Updated Salary Cap for 2021 Season After Allen Robinson II Franchise Tag

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) runs a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears used the franchise tag Tuesday to retain wide receiver Allen Robinson II for the 2021 NFL season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    His tag comes with a projected one-year, $17.88 million contract, according to Spotrac. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus provided a look at the salary-cap ramifications:

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

