    Mark Andrews, Ravens Have Had 'Preliminary Discussions' on Contract Extension

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) warms-up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    While most of the attention this offseason has been focused on a possible extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are also talking about a new deal for tight end Mark Andrews

    General manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday the team has had "preliminary discussions" with Andrews about extending his contract. 

    "Mark is a very good player. I love everything about Markhis personality, his ability, work ethic, demeanor, competitiveness," said DeCosta. "Got a great family. Again, he's the type of guy we want to keep."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Patriots Can Be Contenders Again in 2021

      With plenty of resources available, NE has several offseason options that could get put them back in the playoffs next season ➡️

      Patriots Can Be Contenders Again in 2021
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Can Be Contenders Again in 2021

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Will the Ravens Pursue Antonio Brown?

      Will the Ravens Pursue Antonio Brown?
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Will the Ravens Pursue Antonio Brown?

      Jake Nichols
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Dak Deal Won’t Affect Lamar

      Eric DeCosta says Prescott’s $164M deal shouldn’t have a direct impact on Lamar Jackson’s upcoming contract

      Dak Deal Won’t Affect Lamar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dak Deal Won’t Affect Lamar

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Eric DeCosta: We’ll do what’s best for Orlando Brown and Ravens

      Eric DeCosta: We’ll do what’s best for Orlando Brown and Ravens
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Eric DeCosta: We’ll do what’s best for Orlando Brown and Ravens

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk