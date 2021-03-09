Mark Andrews, Ravens Have Had 'Preliminary Discussions' on Contract Extension

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

While most of the attention this offseason has been focused on a possible extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are also talking about a new deal for tight end Mark Andrews.

General manager Eric DeCosta told reporters on Tuesday the team has had "preliminary discussions" with Andrews about extending his contract.

"Mark is a very good player. I love everything about Mark—his personality, his ability, work ethic, demeanor, competitiveness," said DeCosta. "Got a great family. Again, he's the type of guy we want to keep."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.