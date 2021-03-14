2021 NFL Free Agency: The Best Move Every Team Can Make This Year

0 of 32

Wade Payne/Associated Press

NFL free agency tends to take a backseat to the draft when it comes to roster building, as tools such as tags help teams keep the biggest names they draft. Think Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

But free agency remains critical because targeting needs on the market—and even overpaying for them—frees up premium draft picks for teams to select the best prospects available rather than being locked in to a particular need.

There are exceptions, of course, but generally, free agency is about filling big needs. With a reduced salary cap this year, teams' abilities to fill those gaps will hinge on their financial situations.

Taking into account needs, fits, cap situations and offseason outlooks (including the draft), we tabbed the best move every team can make this offseason.