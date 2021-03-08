Jalen Hurts Rumors: Jeffrey Lurie Instructs Eagles to Prioritize QB's Success

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants his team to build around Jalen Hurts at quarterback going forward.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported Lurie "has instructed his group to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021 as opposed to creating a true competition."

This could affect the Eagles' plans in free agency as well as the upcoming draft, as they currently hold the No. 6 pick in the first round.

Hurts was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and is the presumed starter after the team traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

