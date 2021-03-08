Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys, QB 'Hopeful' About New Long-Term Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott still believe they can reach a long-term agreement before Tuesday's franchise-tag deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Both sides continue to be hopeful that they'll be able to reach a deal that they have struggled to get for the last two-plus years," Schefter said on Get Up Monday.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to designate the franchise tag on players, and Dallas will use it on Prescott for the second straight year if no deal is reached by then.

"The Cowboys will not let Dak walk out the door," Schefter added.

Jane Slater of NFL Network recently reported that talks are "better than they've been."

The two sides weren't able to find middle ground on a deal a year ago, but there is more incentive for the Cowboys to come to an agreement this time around.

Prescott played last season on the franchise tag worth $31.4 million. The number jumps to $37.7 million in 2021. This total will even tougher to navigate, with the salary cap set to be $180 million-185 million, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

A new deal could give Dallas more flexibility for 2021 and provide more space to strengthen the rest of the roster. It would also prevent Prescott leaving in free agency in 2022 when the franchise tag no longer becomes a viable option.

The 27-year-old has proved himself on the field, earning two Pro Bowl selections. He totaled career highs of 4,902 passing yards with 30 touchdowns in 2019, his last full season. He had 1,856 passing yards in just five games in 2020—on pace for an NFL record—before an ankle injury ended his campaign.

The Cowboys will make sure he stays under team control for 2021, but his future beyond that remains a question mark.