Denzel Perryman to Test NFL Free Agency, Could Sign New Chargers Contract

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman intends to test free agency this offseason, his agent Ron Butler told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday.

The 28-year-old could still return to Los Angeles but will at least "explore his options" on the open market.

Perryman has been with the Chargers since 2015 and re-signed on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

After starting 10 games in 2019 and finishing third on the team with 68 tackles, Perryman saw a reduced role last year with the emergence of 2020 first-round pick Kenneth Murray.

With Kyzir White also taking away playing time, Perryman appeared in just 31 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran still makes an impact against the pass, earning the Chargers' highest coverage grade by Pro Football Focus last year (via Michael Peterson of SB Nation). His play in sub-packages helped the defense finish ninth in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Los Angeles could still try to keep him for 2021 but will have to compete with 31 other teams for the linebacker's services.