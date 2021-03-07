Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars 'Were Not Disappointed' with Pro Day

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer liked what he saw from potential No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence at the quarterback's pro day last month.

"We had extremely high expectations and we were not disappointed," Meyer told John Oehser of the Jaguars official site.

While the on-field performance was impressive, Meyer also liked the way Lawrence handled the plan to move up his pro day a month to account for his pending labrum surgery.

"He very well could have said, 'I'm not going to throw. I'm going to go and you guys take me or not. I'm that good,'" Meyer explained. "The conversation was similar to this: 'Hey, what do you think?' 'Let's go.'"

Lawrence said after the session he wanted to prove his competitive mentality.

"Just having to adjust and showing I'm able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me, that was important to me and important to my team to make sure we made that happen," he said on the broadcast.

The Clemson product has been arguably locked in as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft for the past couple of years since leading the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman. He continued to thrive on the field, finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2020 after totaling 3,153 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions in 10 games.

While BYU's Zach Wilson has impressed, Lawrence could have been the top pick even without holding a pro day. He might have even been No. 1 if he opted out for the entire 2020 season.

He still used the opportunity to showcase his ability and those watching were impressed.

"Lawrence went out there today and showed me everything I needed to see," Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said of the pro day. "It was crisp, and he threw some beautiful deep balls."

It could have put him one step closer to going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville.