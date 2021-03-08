BS Meter on Latest NFL Free-Agency and Trade Buzz, Rumors

8 of 8

The Cleveland Browns made their return to the postseason in 2020, and they'll look to take the next step in 2021. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, two impending free agents could be part of the improvement process.

Per Cabot, linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are both on Cleveland's radar.

The idea of the Browns chasing David seems reasonable. David is one of the league's top all-around linebackers and fresh off a Super Bowl victory. Cleveland ranked 21st in points allowed last season and is looking to build a championship culture.

However, the idea of Cleveland chasing Perriman seems less realistic. The speedy wideout did play for Cleveland in 2018 and was set to return as a free agent before the Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Browns have Beckham and Jarvis Landry as their top two receivers. Perriman has a projected market value of $8.8 million annually, which is a lot for a team already heavily invested in the receiver position.

Cabot has also reported that the Browns will make an offer to impending free agent and No. 3 receiver Rashard Higgins, though it may not be a substantial one.

"If a team is willing to pay him $6 million a year, his estimated market value by Spotrac.com, he should probably take it and run. The Browns, with more than $30 million of their cap tied up in Beckham and Landry, they probably won't want to pay him that much," Cabot wrote.

If the Browns aren't willing to pay $6 million per year to a receiver who has already established chemistry with Baker Mayfield, why would they pay more for an inconsistent and sporadically injured retread from three years ago? It seems more likely that the rumored interest in Perriman is part of a ploy for the Browns to gain leverage in their negotiations with Higgins.

B.S. Meter: No b.s. with David. Major b.s. with Perriman.

