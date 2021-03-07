Josh Gordon Snags FCF Hail Mary as Zappers Beat Beasts Despite Manziel Injury

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Josh Gordon's arrival in the Fan Controlled Football league spelled the end of an undefeated season for the previously untamed Beasts.

The newest member of the Zappers hauled in a 30-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired to give his team a 32-26 victory over the Beasts as both Week 4 and the FCF regular season came to a close.

Gordon finished his debut with four catches for 70 yards with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in an electric performance.

Even with Zappers quarterback Johnny Manziel sitting out a second consecutive week following dental surgery, Gordon would not be denied the game-winning score. With two seconds on the clock, Braden Smith tossed up a jump ball that Gordon initially bobbled as two Beasts defenders were draped all over him. Gordon just wouldn't be denied.

Three weeks after the Zappers (2-2) fell to the Beasts (3-1), 48-44, Gordon made sure his teammates got their revenge.

With Logan Marchi and Smith taking turns under center, the Zappers opened up a 6-0 lead as Gordon scored the first touchdown on his second target of the game. Beasts quarterback Quinton Flowers wasted little time evening things up, tossing a 40-yard touchdown to Troy Evans on the Beasts' first offensive snap.

That gave way to a consistent back-and-forth in the first half with both teams scoring on each of their possessions in the first 20 minutes. A pass from Smith to Travis Toivonen with 11 seconds left in the first frame gave the Zappers an 18-12 lead heading into the break.

Both clubs seemed to settle down a bit in the second half. After scoring five touchdowns combined in the first half, the final 20 minutes saw the Zappers hang onto the ball for nearly 17 minutes of possession time. If that wasn't troubling enough for the Beasts, an apparent hamstring injury forced Flowers—arguably the FCF MVP through four weeks—to the sideline with the game on the line.

Instead, backup TJ Edwards came on in relief of Flowers after the Beasts picked off Marchi with 3:44 left in regulation and quickly moved his team into the red zone—a bit too quickly.

Tailback Quinn Porter dove into the end zone to tie the game at 26 with 15 seconds remaining—more than enough time for Smith to take a few deep shots before regulation expired. After the first few pass attempts failed, Smith and Gordon finally hooked up for the game-winning touchdown.

Gordon said he came to the FCF to make some plays and have some fun ahead of his debut. He did all that and delivered a victory to the Zappers as they prepare for next week's playoffs.