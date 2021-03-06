Video: Brantford Residents Tap Hockey Sticks to Honor Wayne Gretzky's Dad Walter

HANS DERYK/Associated Press

Residents of Brantford, Ontario, took to the streets en masse on Saturday to pay their respects to Walter Gretzky with a perfectly fitting tribute to the father of Wayne Gretzky.

The Gretzky family announced the death of Walter, 82, on Thursday from complications due to Parkinson's disease and other health issues. He was laid to rest in his hometown on Saturday. As the hearse drove through Brantford, fans lined the street with hockey sticks and delivered a stick tap in honor of one of the sport's most notable fathers.

Walter was known as much for raising The Great One as he was for his philanthropic efforts in Canada, which resulted in him being named to the Order of Canada in 2007—one of the country's highest civilian honors.

The town of Brantford was able to say its thanks one final time.