    Video: Brantford Residents Tap Hockey Sticks to Honor Wayne Gretzky's Dad Walter

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 7, 2021

    Walter Gretzky, father of Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky, yells encouragement from the stands at the start of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics hockey game between Canada and Germany in Provo, Utah, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2002. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
    HANS DERYK/Associated Press

    Residents of Brantford, Ontario, took to the streets en masse on Saturday to pay their respects to Walter Gretzky with a perfectly fitting tribute to the father of Wayne Gretzky

    The Gretzky family announced the death of Walter, 82, on Thursday from complications due to Parkinson's disease and other health issues. He was laid to rest in his hometown on Saturday. As the hearse drove through Brantford, fans lined the street with hockey sticks and delivered a stick tap in honor of one of the sport's most notable fathers. 

    Walter was known as much for raising The Great One as he was for his philanthropic efforts in Canada, which resulted in him being named to the Order of Canada in 2007—one of the country's highest civilian honors. 

    The town of Brantford was able to say its thanks one final time.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tom Wilson to Meet with Dept. of Player Safety

      Tom Wilson to Meet with Dept. of Player Safety
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Tom Wilson to Meet with Dept. of Player Safety

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Bruins' HC Slams Tom Wilson

      Bruce Cassidy says Wilson's high hit on Brandon Carlo was 'completely unnecessary, dirty'

      Bruins' HC Slams Tom Wilson
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Bruins' HC Slams Tom Wilson

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63

      Member of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ Olympic team and forward for the New York Rangers for five seasons has died

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Mark Pavelich Dies at Age 63

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward

      Calgary announces it's parting ways with its head coach after 11-11-2 start, with Darryl Sutter named replacement

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Flames Fire HC Geoff Ward

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report