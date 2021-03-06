Tom Wilson to Meet with NHL Dept. of Player Safety After Hit on Brandon Carlo

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NHL announced Saturday that Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety after his hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday night.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski noted the proposed in-person meeting, which would take place over Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the league is considering a suspension of six games or more.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

