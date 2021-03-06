    Tom Wilson to Meet with NHL Dept. of Player Safety After Hit on Brandon Carlo

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2021

    Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The NHL announced Saturday that Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety after his hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday night.

    ESPN's Greg Wyshynski noted the proposed in-person meeting, which would take place over Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the league is considering a suspension of six games or more.

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

