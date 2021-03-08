Star 2021 NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Sign Elsewhere This Offseason

0 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Big-name NFL players changing teams remains a staple of free agency.

While teams have tags and extensions to keep players in town, salary-cap restrictions and fit guarantee the open market annually sees major players don new jerseys, shifting the landscape of the NFL in the process.

Last year, Byron Jones, Robert Quinn, Teddy Bridgewater, Joe Schobert, D.J. Reader, Kyle Van Noy, Tom Brady, Dante Fowler Jr. and Halapoulivaati Vaitai—nine of the 10 biggest contracts by dollar amount—signed with new teams.

This year shouldn't be any different, and cap space, team trajectory and other considerations will dictate which big-name players will find new homes.