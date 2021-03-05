Ravens Propose 8th 'Sky Judge' Official to Assist on-Field Referees

Ravens Propose 8th 'Sky Judge' Official to Assist on-Field RefereesMarch 5, 2021
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly proposed the addition of an eighth official called a "sky judge" to aid on-field officials during games.
Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted a summary of what he was told the sky judge's duties would be:
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Sources: The Ravens have submitted a proposal for a booth umpire (an eighth official, "SkyJudge") to the NFL, and presented it to the competition committee yesterday, with the backing of the coaches subcommittee. Here's the language. Pretty common sense, in my opinion. https://t.co/lBDgGJKWTJ
The booth umpire would have access to all broadcast angles and replays, and they would have an open line to on-field officials, allowing them to correct any obvious on-field errors in real time, provided it doesn't significantly disrupt the flow of the game.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Projecting Every Team's Week 1 QB
@Gagnon predicts who will start under center for every team when the QB carousel finally stops spinning 📲