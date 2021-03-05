Ravens Propose 8th 'Sky Judge' Official to Assist on-Field Referees

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly proposed the addition of an eighth official called a "sky judge" to aid on-field officials during games.

Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted a summary of what he was told the sky judge's duties would be:

The booth umpire would have access to all broadcast angles and replays, and they would have an open line to on-field officials, allowing them to correct any obvious on-field errors in real time, provided it doesn't significantly disrupt the flow of the game.

