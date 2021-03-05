    Ravens Propose 8th 'Sky Judge' Official to Assist on-Field Referees

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021
    Field judge Joe Blubaugh and line judge Tom Stephan (68) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly proposed the addition of an eighth official called a "sky judge" to aid on-field officials during games.

    Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted a summary of what he was told the sky judge's duties would be:

    The booth umpire would have access to all broadcast angles and replays, and they would have an open line to on-field officials, allowing them to correct any obvious on-field errors in real time, provided it doesn't significantly disrupt the flow of the game.

                     

