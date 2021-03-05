Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Top Rookies After Combine

0 of 5

John Bazemore/Associated Press

NFL rookies may not have professional track records, but many enter the league with tons of promise. That's why they can be appealing to fantasy football managers early in drafts despite their boom-or-bust potential.

For example, many fantasy managers opted to take running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first or second round of their drafts last year, even though the former LSU standout had never played an NFL snap. He went on to have a solid rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

So which rookies should be the most appealing to fantasy managers for the 2021 season?

There wasn't a traditional NFL Scouting Combine this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, although there were some combine-like events held by EXOS, an athletic training company, in various cities. Still, many top draft prospects aren't working out until their pro days, so it's not clear who has breakout potential next season.

With the 2021 NFL draft not beginning until April 29, here's the latest look at the top rookies you will likely want to consider adding during the upcoming fantasy football season.