    Tom Brady Jokes About Seeing Aliens After Baker Mayfield's UFO Tweet

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 5, 2021

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    Steven Senne/Associated Press

    Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd doesn't think elite NFL quarterbacks should talk about UFOs, which means he might not consider Tom Brady one of the best players of all time anymore. 

    Cowherd dedicated a part of his show Thursday to mocking a tweet by Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, who posted that he and his wife spotted a UFO over Lake Travis in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday night. 

    "The ability to see UFOs in the offseason is nowhere near my top ten qualifications," Cowherd said. "Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it."

    Brady fired back with his own UFO questions. 

    To be clear, Mayfield didn't say he saw aliens. He said he spotted an unidentified flying object, the very type of vehicles the United States has long monitored, as evidenced by the declassifcation of numerous documents by the Central Intelligence Agency in January.  

    Video Play Button
    Brady is the one who took things to the next level by bringing up aliens. 

    On second thought, it might actually explain a lot. 

