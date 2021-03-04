    Sidney Crosby Activated from NHL's COVID-19 List Ahead of Penguins vs. Flyers

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 4, 2021

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87)reacts during a break in action against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was activated off the COVID-19 list Thursday, two days after entering the league's protocol, the team announced.  

    He's available to play in tonight's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers

    Being placed on the COVID-19 list does not mean a player has tested positive for the virus. The NHL mandates players or coaches be placed in the league's protocol for an unconfirmed positive test, symptoms consistent with the coronavirus or interactions with high-risk close contacts. 

         

