NFL's Top 10 Players Most Likely to Be Traded During 2021 Free Agency

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

NFL free agency is scheduled to kick off on March 17. When it does, teams will engage in a feeding frenzy, scrambling to outbid one another for the services of unsigned players. Of course, unsigned players won't be the only ones on the move.

Every offseason, trades become part of free agency. Teams looking to clear cap space will move veterans, while teams that can't fill their needs on the open market look to acquire them. The 2021 offseason will be no different. In fact, its diminished salary cap may push even more players toward the trade market.

Which players could be on the move via trade? We'll rank the top 10 candidates here. Relevant buzz and rumors will be considered, but rankings will also be determined by common-sense factors such as player potential, trade value and cap space.