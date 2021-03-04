    Alex Ovechkin Fined $5K for Spearing Bruins' Trent Frederic in Groin

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2021

    Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic in the groin.

    Per an official announcement from the league, Ovechkin's fine, which led to a slashing penalty during Wednesday's game between the Capitals and Bruins, is the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

    The play occurred late in the third period of Washington's 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins. 

    Ovechkin and Frederic had been going at it prior to the incident. There was a moment earlier in the game when Frederic slammed Ovechkin into the boards and attempted to bait him into a fight, but the three-time Hart Trophy winner decided against it. He was seen jawing at the Bruins enforcer on the bench. 

    When Frederic started pushing and shoving at Ovechkin after passing the puck away, the Capitals star responded by blatantly hitting him in the groin with his stick. 

    The officials gave Ovechkin a minor penalty as a result of the play. 

    Wednesday's win moved the Capitals into sole possession of first place in the East Division with 30 points. Boston is in third place with 27 points, one point behind the New York Islanders for second. 

