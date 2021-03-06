NFL Free Agency 2021: 1 Player Each Team Shouldn't Re-Sign

0 of 32

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL free-agency period is quickly approaching, and this year's action should be even more frenzied than usual.

The salary cap has dropped—and rather significantly, at that—for the first time in a decade, meaning teams will be making tough cuts to free up money they can use to sign free agents. Organizations will also have to decide whether they want to let their own unrestricted free agents go or make a move to retain them.

Almost every team will be letting at least one player walk, whether for salary-cap reasons or to free up a roster spot. It's a busy time for front offices around the league but a critical one, as making the wrong decision could set a franchise back significantly. With that in mind, here are the unrestricted free agents each team should let walk this offseason.