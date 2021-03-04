Browns' Baker Mayfield Claims He 'Saw a UFO' While Driving from Dinner

Justin Berl/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are generally regarded as a down-on-their-luck organization, but an alien abduction after they finally found a franchise quarterback would be a new low.

That was apparently closer to reality than some may think on Wednesday if Baker Mayfield is to be believed.

The signal-caller said he was driving home from dinner when he "saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky."

So, it was not quite the typical drive home one would expect after a weekday dinner.

For Cleveland's sake, Mayfield can hopefully avoid any close calls with extraterrestrials in the future because he just led the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign. It would probably be tough to build on that postseason experience from outer space.