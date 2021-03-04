NCAA Bracket 2021: Tournament Schedule, Bracket Predictions for March Madness

0 of 4

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament will provide fans with a March Madness unlike any other.

The NCAA announced in January that the tournament will be held in the state of Indiana, with most of the games being played in Indianapolis. There will be limited attendance, with up to 25 percent capacity at the six venues.

While the atmosphere and feel of the event will be different than in past years, its intense energy is sure to remain the same.

It could be a wild ride for powerhouses, though. Four Big Ten teams are in the top seven of the latest AP Poll, but major ACC names such as North Carolina and Duke are struggling to even make the tournament, with the Blue Devils likely on the outside looking in.

The next few weeks (and especially the conference tournaments) will provide clarity in terms of seeding and bubble teams. For now, let's take a look at the tournament schedule, followed by some early predictions.