    Former NFL TE Kellen Winslow II Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021

    FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, leaves his arraignment in Vista, Calif. Winslow, a former NFL No. 1 draft pick and son of a Hall of Famer who starred for his hometown San Diego Chargers, goes on trial Monday, May 20, 2019, on multiple charges including raping two women last year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.(Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
    Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

    Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sentenced to 14 years in prison Wednesday on convictions of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public. 

    According to Julie Watson of the Associated Press, San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman called Winslow a "sexual predator."

    The Associated Press reported last month that Winslow faced a maximum of 14 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal.

    Winslow was convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman who was unhoused in Encinitas, California, in 2018, and he also pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teen in 2003 and sexually assaulting a 54-year-old hitchhiker in 2018.

    He could have faced up to 18 years in prison had he not accepted the plea deal.

    Winslow, 37, was a standout college football player at the University of Miami, recording 119 receptions for 1,365 yards and nine touchdowns in three seasons and winning a national championship in 2001.

    As a result, Winslow was selected sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft.

    Winslow went on to play nine seasons in the NFL with the Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets from 2004-13.

    He was named a Pro Bowler for the only time in his career in 2007 when he finished with 82 receptions for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

    Winslow is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, who was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro in nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers from 1979-87.

