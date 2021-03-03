    Unnamed NFL HC: Upcoming Roster Cuts Will Be 'A Massacre' Across the League

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 3, 2021

    The NFL logo is shown on the field before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    With all 32 NFL teams trying to navigate a reduced salary cap in 2021, at least one head coach is expecting a barrage of roster cuts in the coming weeks. 

    "It's going to be a massacre next week all around the league," the unnamed head coach texted ESPN's Dianna Russini

    Several teams have already made roster cuts to clear cap space. The Denver Broncos have saved about $12 million by cutting cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. 

    The Miami Dolphins are going to release linebacker Kyle Van Noy if they can't find a trade partner one year after signing him to a four-year, $51 million contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    The NFL has yet to officially set the cap for next season, but Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the final number "could land in the range of $182 million to $183 million."

    By comparison, the 2020 salary cap was $198.2 million and had increased by at least $10 million annually since 2014. 

    Spotrac currently projects 11 teams to be over the cap, but that number could increase because the website is estimating a $185 million salary cap. The New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons are all at least $15 million over the cap. 

    The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New England Patriots are the only teams that project to have at least $50 million in space to acquire players this offseason. 

