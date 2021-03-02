    Video: Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware Beats Myles Garrett with 66-Inch Box Jump

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 3, 2021

    Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) rushes during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Nov. 27, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 30-27. (AP Photo/TUSP, Jay Biggerstaff)
    Tim Umphrey/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett impressed with the box jump video he posted to social media Monday, highlighting his 58-inch leap (which was originally thought to be 64 inches).

    But former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware—who is four years removed from the NFL and 38 years old—outdid the 25-year-old Garrett with a jump of his own, clearing 66 inches.

    Ware, who earned nine Pro Bowl nods through his 12 years in the league, wasn't looking to compete with Garrett—instead, he imagined what the pair would do to opposing quarterbacks had they ever played on the same team.

    "Myles, imagine," he said. "Me on one side and you on the other side. Dude, we would crush the quarterback."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Minnesota Releases Kyle Rudolph

      Vikings release veteran TE after 10 seasons in Minnesota

      Minnesota Releases Kyle Rudolph
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Minnesota Releases Kyle Rudolph

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      The first big board from our new scouting department, @BRNFLScouts ➡️

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler

      J.J.’s free-agent choice came down to Arizona’s QB: ‘I’m here because I believe in you’

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      David Johnson Re-Signs in HOU

      Texans agree to terms on 1-year deal worth up to $6M with former Pro Bowl RB (Rapoport)

      David Johnson Re-Signs in HOU
      NFL logo
      NFL

      David Johnson Re-Signs in HOU

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report