Video: Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware Beats Myles Garrett with 66-Inch Box Jump

Tim Umphrey/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett impressed with the box jump video he posted to social media Monday, highlighting his 58-inch leap (which was originally thought to be 64 inches).

But former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware—who is four years removed from the NFL and 38 years old—outdid the 25-year-old Garrett with a jump of his own, clearing 66 inches.

Ware, who earned nine Pro Bowl nods through his 12 years in the league, wasn't looking to compete with Garrett—instead, he imagined what the pair would do to opposing quarterbacks had they ever played on the same team.

"Myles, imagine," he said. "Me on one side and you on the other side. Dude, we would crush the quarterback."