IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 2

A video vignette featured Sami Callihan visiting Toledo, Ohio, and Trey Miguel’s training center. He raised hell and brought violence down on those in his path, intensifying his rivalry with the former Rascal.

Elsewhere, Eric Young put Deaner through physical anguish at the hands of Joe Doering, punishment for his loss to Jake Something a week ago.

In a pre-taped promo, Moose discussed winning the Impact Wrestling World Championship from Rich Swann at Sacrifice.

Back in the Impact Zone, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made their entrance for an 8-Man Tag Team Match pitting them and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson against Reno Scum and XXXL.

Bickering between FinJuice and The Good Brothers allowed Acey Romero to drop Finlay and work him over in the heel’s corner. The second-generation competitor delivered a side suplex to Alex Thornstowe, creating separation and tagging Gallows into the match.

The Big LG exploded into the match and set Thornstowe up for Magic Killer. After some in-fighting and a close-call, the Impact tag team champions put Thornstowe away with their finisher for the win.

A pre-taped promo from Swann about his title defense against Moose aired after the contest.

FinJuice and The Good Brothers defeated Reno Scum and XXXL

C

This was a big disappointment, if only because we already know there is tension between FinJuice and The Good Brothers. Anyone who has paid a little attention to the show since No Surrender knows the two teams do not like or trust each other. We did not need a glorified squash match that threatens XXXL’s credibility to hammer home to dislike between the tandems.

That no one really had any time to truly shine did not help.

What could have been a fun multi-man tag match was, instead, an exercise in the mundane that brings us no closer to a showdown between the current NJPW exports and tag team champions.

As for the vignettes, Impact continues to impress with its ability to further storylines without overexposing stars in matches every week. WWE would be wise to learn from the format.