    J.J. Watt Says Deshaun Watson 'Deserves' to Be Happy Amid Texans Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 2, 2021

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. The Titans won 41-38. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    New Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said that his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, "deserves" to be happy.

    Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Watt didn't wade too far into Watson's desire to leave the Houston Texans, but he said that "whatever [happiness] looks like for him, that's what I want for him."

    According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Watson recently reiterated his demands for a trade, though the franchise has said it doesn't have interest in moving him.    

    Watson and Watt shared a memorable postgame walk to the locker room after finishing the 2020 season 4-12, with the defender apologizing for a "wasted" year.

    "I'm sorry," Watt said. "We should have 11 wins. We should."

    Last month, Watt asked Houston to release him, and the team allowed the 31-year-old to become a free agent. He agreed to sign a two-year, $31 million deal with Arizona. 

    Watt is joining the same organization as former Houston star and three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals last offseason by then-head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. Two of the three biggest names to play for the Texans in the last five years have now been moved or released by the club.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If Houston is attempting to rebuild around Watson, it's unclear what a timeline to contend looks like. The QB is signed through 2025, but the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will continue to be tough competition in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

    While Watson would reportedly be happy to leave Houston, it appears that's not on the table at this time. 

     

    Related

      Texans' David Johnson restructures contract to stay with Houston in 2021, per report

      Texans' David Johnson restructures contract to stay with Houston in 2021, per report
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans' David Johnson restructures contract to stay with Houston in 2021, per report

      Cody Benjamin
      via CBSSports.com

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler

      J.J.’s free-agent choice came down to Arizona’s QB: ‘I’m here because I believe in you’

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt Reveals Text to Kyler

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Watt Says Deshaun Watson 'Deserves' to Be Happy

      Watt Says Deshaun Watson 'Deserves' to Be Happy
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt Says Deshaun Watson 'Deserves' to Be Happy

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      J.J. Watt: Leaving Houston Was 'Extremely Difficult'

      J.J. Watt: Leaving Houston Was 'Extremely Difficult'
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      J.J. Watt: Leaving Houston Was 'Extremely Difficult'

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk