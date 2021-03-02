J.J. Watt Says Deshaun Watson 'Deserves' to Be Happy Amid Texans Trade Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

New Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said that his former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, "deserves" to be happy.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Watt didn't wade too far into Watson's desire to leave the Houston Texans, but he said that "whatever [happiness] looks like for him, that's what I want for him."

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Watson recently reiterated his demands for a trade, though the franchise has said it doesn't have interest in moving him.

Watson and Watt shared a memorable postgame walk to the locker room after finishing the 2020 season 4-12, with the defender apologizing for a "wasted" year.

"I'm sorry," Watt said. "We should have 11 wins. We should."

Last month, Watt asked Houston to release him, and the team allowed the 31-year-old to become a free agent. He agreed to sign a two-year, $31 million deal with Arizona.

Watt is joining the same organization as former Houston star and three-time All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Cardinals last offseason by then-head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien. Two of the three biggest names to play for the Texans in the last five years have now been moved or released by the club.

If Houston is attempting to rebuild around Watson, it's unclear what a timeline to contend looks like. The QB is signed through 2025, but the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will continue to be tough competition in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars also own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

While Watson would reportedly be happy to leave Houston, it appears that's not on the table at this time.