    Report: Jadeveon Clowney Set to Be Cleared in April After Surgery on Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 2, 2021

    Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) stands on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney is expected to be cleared within the next month after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee in December. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clowney is "close" to being ready right now and "should be fully cleared" in April as he prepares for the start of free agency. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

