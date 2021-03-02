Report: Jadeveon Clowney Set to Be Cleared in April After Surgery on Knee Injury

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney is expected to be cleared within the next month after undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee in December.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clowney is "close" to being ready right now and "should be fully cleared" in April as he prepares for the start of free agency.

