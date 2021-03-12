2021 NBA Draft: Predicting Biggest Risers in March

1 of 6

Amanda Loman/Associated Press

Draft ceiling: No. 15-30

Chris Duarte has already risen to the point where he's at least entered the first-round discussion. A big NCAA tournament could help the 2019 junior college Player of the Year earn a guaranteed NBA deal on draft night.

And Oregon has the ingredients to make a run with Will Richardson back at full strength.

While Duarte has established an attractive three-and-D profile, shooting 44.0 percent from three and averaging 1.9 steals at 6'6", March Madness represents an opportunity to showcase underrated scoring ability.

Grading in the 93rd percentile in ball-screen situations and converting 16 of 36 shots out of isolation (83rd percentile), Duarte is 35-of-80 shooting off the dribble. More than just a spot-up threat, he can get to his shot in different ways around the perimeter. He's an outstanding 21-of-35 on jumpers inside the arc.

And though he lacks explosiveness, Duarte does a good job picking his spots to drive and using his body to shield his man on finishes (60.7 percent at the rim).

Firmly on NBA radars with his shot-making versatility, secondary creation and tough defense, Duarte seems like a few big performances away against quality opponents from convincing teams he's first-round-worthy.