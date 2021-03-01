    Kyler Murray Posts Throwback Photo with J.J. Watt After DE's Cardinals Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 1, 2021

    FILE - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston, in this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo. J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher on Monday, March 1, 2021. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    J.J. Watt has decided to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, where he'll reunite with quarterback Kyler Murray.

    No, the two never played on the same team, but they met six years ago when Murray was a senior at Allan High School in Texas, according to a photo that the second-year Cardinal posted on Twitter on Monday.

    Watt, who requested to be released from the Houston Texans in February after 10 seasons, announced that he signed with the Cardinals on Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he signed a two-year, $31 million deal with $23 million guaranteed (h/t Josh Weinfuss of ESPN). 

    Also pictured was Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, so maybe he'll be the next one to head to Arizona.

