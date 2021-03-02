NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Tom Brady Super Bowl Repeat in 2021

1 of 5

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Kansas City receives: OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Baltimore receives: Kansas City's 2021 first-round draft selection (No. 31)

While Patrick Mahomes was spending most of Super Bowl LV running for his life, the Kansas City Chiefs were likely dreaming up trades to improve their offensive line.

Longtime right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was plagued with back problems throughout the year and played only six games. Left tackle Eric Fisher suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game, while guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season.

General manager Brett Veach expressed optimism Monday that Fisher and Schwartz will be ready at the start of training camp, but the Chiefs should be looking for external additions as well. Since they're currently projected to be more than $25 million over the salary cap, they'll likely have to target inexpensive upgrades.

They should call the Baltimore Ravens about Orlando Brown Jr., who "expressed his preference to be traded" in mid-February, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The two-time Pro Bowler started his career on the right side of Baltimore's offensive line, but he slid to the left to fill in for Ronnie Stanley after the 2019 All-Pro went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Brown played 11 games at left tackle in 2020 and excelled, conceding zero sacks or quarterback hits during his 700 snaps at the position, per Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs won't be on the clock until No. 31, but they could include Fisher in a trade package or send him elsewhere to acquire more picks to entice the Ravens. Either way, adding Brown would make them an even bigger favorite to get past the Bucs and lift the Lombardi Trophy again next February.