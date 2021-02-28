Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Far Apart' in Contract Extension Talks

John Munson/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in the early stages of talking about a contract extension, though there is work to be done.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, "Two sources said Jackson and the Ravens have started talking about a contract extension, but the sides are far apart. One problem for Jackson is that he still has two years left on his deal and is only making $1.77 million in 2021."

One thing is for certain—Jackson is going to get paid. The 24-year-old has already led the Ravens to three playoff appearances in his three seasons and was named the 2019 NFL MVP. He was also a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection that season.

He's rushed for over 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons and in 2020 finished with 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 64.4 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven scores.

The Ravens are 30-7 in his starts during his career, though that hasn't translated to playoff success, with Jackson and the Ravens going just 1-3 in the postseason during his tenure.

Still, few players are more dangerous, all-around offensive weapons than Jackson. He's both an elite runner and a solid passer who has more than disproved the narrative that he would simply be a glorified running back in the NFL.

Jackson isn't looking at Patrick Mahomes money (10 years, $450 million) in his next extension. But wherever the next tier of quarterback contracts settle, expect Jackson to be in that range. Outside of Mahomes and perhaps Tom Brady, few quarterbacks in NFL history have been more accomplished in their first three seasons than Jackson.