In or Out? Predicting Which Teams on the Cusp Will Make NHL Playoffs

0 of 4

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Over a third of the NHL's 2020-21 season has been completed entering March. Some interesting races for postseason contention are taking shape in the standings.

Forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to play a shortened 56-game schedule, the league realigned its 31 teams into four divisions based largely on region. As a result, the top four teams in each division will qualify for this season's Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the May 8 finale to the regular-season schedule drawing closer, the jockeying for playoff positioning will grow in intensity. Some clubs, like the Chicago Blackhawks, appear to be in a good position to secure the final postseason berths in their divisions. Others, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, are in danger of dropping out of contention.

Several variables could also come into play. The Montreal Canadiens' recent coaching change could determine their fate in the standings. Trades, injuries and the ever-present threat of COVID-19 could also have an effect on the playoff chase.

Here's our prediction of which teams on the postseason bubble will qualify for the 2021 playoffs.