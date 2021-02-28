    J.J. Watt Rumors: Bills in the Mix for DE as Star Narrows FA List to 3-5 Teams

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this April 16, 2019 photo, Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, left, and his girlfriend, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai attend Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in Houston. Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday, May 26, 2019, with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills are reportedly among the teams in J.J. Watt's narrowed free-agency list.

    "The Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter.

    Watt has been taking his time with his free-agency decision since being released by the Texans earlier this month and is down to between three and five teams, Fowler said. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is expected to choose a team he feels can compete for a Super Bowl after slogging through a 4-12 season in Houston.

    The Bills, coming off a 13-3 campaign and appearance in the AFC Championship Game, would easily fit Watt's criteria. Buffalo is currently over the $180 million projected cap but could easily slide under with the release and restructuring of a couple veteran contracts.

    Regardless, Watt would likely have to take less money to sign in Buffalo. Dianna Rusinni of ESPN reported Watt's received offers in the $15-16 million per season range, and it's unlikely the Bills can get to that number and improve their roster elsewhere this offseason given their cap constraints.

    No Bills player had more than five sacks in 2020, and Watt would also help a run unit that ranked 17th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. Watt had only five sacks last season but remains one of the best front-four run defenders in football. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL free agency rumors: J.J. Watt narrows list, Bills among ‘serious contenders’

      NFL free agency rumors: J.J. Watt narrows list, Bills among ‘serious contenders’
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      NFL free agency rumors: J.J. Watt narrows list, Bills among ‘serious contenders’

      syracuse
      via syracuse

      NFL Could See Record 5 Quarterbacks Taken In Top-10 of 2021 NFL Draft

      @SOBO55 says we may see five quarterback prospects taken in the top-10 for the first time ever ➡️

      NFL Could See Record 5 Quarterbacks Taken In Top-10 of 2021 NFL Draft
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      NFL Could See Record 5 Quarterbacks Taken In Top-10 of 2021 NFL Draft

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Bolton pegged as Bills' 'dream draft target' by B/R

      Nick Bolton pegged as Bills' 'dream draft target' by B/R
      Buffalo Bills logo
      Buffalo Bills

      Nick Bolton pegged as Bills' 'dream draft target' by B/R

      Nick Wojton
      via Bills Wire

      FCF 2021 Results: Manziel Sits with Injury; Beasts Now 3-0 After Week 3

      FCF 2021 Results: Manziel Sits with Injury; Beasts Now 3-0 After Week 3
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FCF 2021 Results: Manziel Sits with Injury; Beasts Now 3-0 After Week 3

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report